Vietnam Logs 3,639 New COVID-19 Cases, 892, 579 In Total

Mon 25th October 2021

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 3,639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 3,620 locally transmitted and 19 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 969 in Ho Chi Minh City, 517 in Binh Duong province and 458 in Dong Nai province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 892,579, with 21,738 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, 807,301 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,323 from Sunday, while over 74 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Monday, Vietnam has registered a total of 887,797 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

