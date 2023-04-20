Vietnam looks into measures to attract foreign investors as global minimum tax sets in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Vietnam is finding ways to maintain the competitiveness of its investment environment amid concerns that the country would lose its edge as a tax-friendly place when global minimum corporate tax rules take effect, Vietnam news reported on Thursday.

More than 140 countries and territories have signed on to a cross-border tax plan which would allow governments to apply a top-up tax to the minimum of 15 percent on profits that a company has recorded in a foreign country with a lower tax rate.

Vietnam's corporate income tax is set at 20 percent but the government also offers various deductions, exceptions and tax breaks to lure foreign investors.