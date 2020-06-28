Vietnam lotto shows just the ticket for marginalised LGBT community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ho Chi Minh City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Each night that Nha Vy steps proudly on stage in her traditional Vietnamese ao dai, or sometimes mini dress and heels, memories grow fainter of the taunts she endured as a transgender woman in her rural village.

Nha Vy is one of hundreds of LGBT performers in Vietnam who have found confidence, and a way to earn a living, through lotto shows, a form of entertainment dating back to the French colonial era and now wildly popular in the south.

Like many sexual and gender minority people in Vietnam, the 26-year-old has faced stigma and discrimination for much of her life -- despite a gradual change in social attitudes in the communist state.

"Not many people from the LGBT community have top class jobs... we generally don't make it to higher education because we are bullied at school," she told AFP, perching on a tired floor sleeping mattress in her rented flat in Ho Chi Minh City.

"Even if I had a diploma, I would still feel inferior and not dare (to apply for an office job).

"So I do this performance to earn money... (but also) whenever I am on stage as a woman I feel at ease," said Nha Vy, who goes by this stage name as she sings, dances and deals out lotto tickets at her tri-weekly shows with the Sai Gon Tan Thoi, or Modern Saigon, troupe.

Up until the 1990s, such performances were a regular part of rural life in the south but their appeal began to fade until Sai Gon Tan Thoi burst onto the mainstream nightlife circuit in 2017.

Boosted by a feature film that year and the hugely successful documentary "Madam Phung's Last Journey" in 2014 that detailed the life of a monk turned head of a transgender troupe, Sai Gon Tan Thoi -- and other modern rivals -- started attracting more than a hundred people each night.

Much of the audience at the shows in Ho Chi Minh City and next door Binh Duong province is young, and view the rainbow of swishing gowns through their phone screens.