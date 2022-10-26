UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Motor Shows Opens In Ho Chi Minh City With 14 Auto Brands

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Vietnam Motor Shows opens in Ho Chi Minh City with 14 auto brands

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Vietnam Motor Show 2022 kicked off on Wednesday in the country's southern Ho Chi Minh City with more than 120 models displayed.

The event, held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted the participation of 14 brands, namely Audi, Brabus, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Morgan, MG, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

It also marks the first-time participation of vehicles from well-known brands including trucks, large capacity vehicles and electric vehicles.

A seminar about green technology in the auto industry will also be held during the five-day event.

The show aims to bring high-quality products to consumers and contribute to the development of Vietnam's automobile industry, Vietnam news Agency cited Laurent Genet, a representative from the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association, as saying on Wednesday.

The car ownership rate in Vietnam is about 23 cars per 1,000 people, and the trend of automobilization is expected to grow in the future, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Related Topics

Technology Vehicles Car Honda Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Event From Industry Volvo Audi Toyota Volkswagen Jeep Lexus Mitsubishi Subaru

Recent Stories

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

2 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

2 hours ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.