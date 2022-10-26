Vietnam Motor Shows opens in Ho Chi Minh City with 14 auto brands

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Vietnam Motor Show 2022 kicked off on Wednesday in the country's southern Ho Chi Minh City with more than 120 models displayed.

The event, held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted the participation of 14 brands, namely Audi, Brabus, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Morgan, MG, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

It also marks the first-time participation of vehicles from well-known brands including trucks, large capacity vehicles and electric vehicles.

A seminar about green technology in the auto industry will also be held during the five-day event.

The show aims to bring high-quality products to consumers and contribute to the development of Vietnam's automobile industry, Vietnam news Agency cited Laurent Genet, a representative from the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association, as saying on Wednesday.

The car ownership rate in Vietnam is about 23 cars per 1,000 people, and the trend of automobilization is expected to grow in the future, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.