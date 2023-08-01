Open Menu

Vietnam Needs 400 Bln USD For Climate Response

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

HANOI, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Vietnam has called on the engagement of the private sector as it will need some 400 billion U.S. Dollars by 2040 for active climate change response, local media reported on Tuesday.

The capital from the state budget for climate change response only reaches about 130 billion dollars, local newspaper Vietnam news reported, citing the ministry's Department of Climate Change.

Engagement from businesses plays a role in the country's climate change response efforts, especially in projects in green transformation investment, low-carbon technology development, and efficient use of energy and resources, the department said.

In addition to domestic resources, Vietnam will need to strengthen international cooperation and mobilize resources from bilateral and multilateral ties for climate change adaptation and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the department added.

