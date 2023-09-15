Open Menu

Vietnam Orders Apartment Block Checks After Deadly Blaze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Hanoi, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Vietnam on Thursday ordered nationwide checks on small apartment buildings after a fire tore through a block in Hanoi, killing 56 people in the country's deadliest blaze in two decades.

The fire started before midnight on Tuesday in the motorbike parking floor of the building, located down a narrow alley in a densely populated area of southwest Hanoi.

Neighbours and residents of the block said they heard screaming as people struggled to escape through barred windows.

The building had only a single exit and no emergency ladder on the outside. One of the four sides had no windows at all, and another had only tiny ventilation slots.

Following the tragedy, police across the communist-run nation have been asked: "to inspect fire prevention systems of mini apartment blocks and highly populated rent places".

"Violations must be seriously punished," the Ministry of Public Security said in an online statement.

Hanoi police have arrested the owner of the building.

State media said Thursday that an initial investigation found the 10-storey block had breached its construction license, given in 2015, to build six storeys.

At least four children were among the victims. Thirty-seven other people were also injured. Several are still in shock after the accident, police and hospitals said.

After the blaze was extinguished, photographs from the site showed a line of charred motorbikes in the parking area, soot-stained clothes on washing lines outside windows, and a small rope ladder hanging from a balcony.

