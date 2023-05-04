Vietnam posts wider trade surplus in Jan-April amid falling exports, imports

HANOI, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:Vietnam recorded a wider trade surplus of 6.35 billion U.S. Dollars in the first four months of the year, compared to a surplus of 2.35 billion dollars from a year earlier, Vietnam news Agency reported on Thursday.

Vietnam's total exports in the January-April period dwindled 11.8 percent from a year earlier to 108.57 billion dollars, while imports dipped 15.4 percent to 102.22 billion dollars, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

Vietnam's exports and imports extended declines in the period amid a worsening global economic outlook, said the GSO.

As export weakness persisted, the data showed Vietnam's trade surplus with the United States, its largest export market, narrowed 23.6 percent to 24.4 billion dollars in the first four months from a year ago.

Smartphones and garments, among the biggest export earners for the country, posted a drop of 17.3 percent and 19.3 percent to 17.4 billion dollars and 9.6 billion dollars, respectively.