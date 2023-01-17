UrduPoint.com

Vietnam President Resigns Amid Major Anti-graft Purge

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned, state media said Tuesday, after days of rumours he was about to be sacked as part of a major anti-corruption drive that has seen several ministers fired.

Phuc has "submitted his resignation from his assigned positions, quit his job, and retired", state news agency VNA said.

State media said the communist party had ruled he was responsible for wrongdoing by senior ministers under him during his 2016-2021 stint as prime minister, before he became president.

Two deputy prime ministers were sacked this month in an anti-corruption purge that has led to the arrest of dozens of officials, with many of the graft allegations relating to deals done as part of Vietnam's Covid pandemic response.

