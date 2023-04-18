UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Promotes Green Sustainable Tourism Growth At Int'l Travel Fair

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --::The Vietnam International travel Mart themed "Vietnam's Cultural Tourism" has started here, aiming to enhance awareness and promote business actions in the new context, paving the way for green and sustainable tourism on the ground of preserving traditional cultural values.

The annual event hosts 450 pavilions from 51 provinces and cities nationwide and 15 foreign countries and territories, according to Vietnam news Agency.

The event is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors and representatives from 3,000 tourism businesses seeking opportunities to connect with local and international partners.

Considered as a "smokeless industry," tourism has made an important contribution to the economic development not only in Vietnam, but also in countries around the world, Minister of Culture, sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said at the opening ceremony.

