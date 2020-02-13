Vietnam quarantines commune of 10,000 over coronavirus

Vinh Phuc, Vietnam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Vietnam announced Thursday that a commune of 10,000 people will be placed under quarantine due to fears over the spread of the new coronavirus.

"As of February 13, 2020, we will urgently implement the task of isolation and quarantine of the epidemic area in Son Loi commune," said a health ministry statement.

"The timeline... is for 20 days".

There are 15 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Vietnam, five of them in Son Loi commune.