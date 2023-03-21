UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Raises Dengue Alert

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Vietnam raises dengue alert

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam has raised concerns over the spread of dengue fever after the health ministry saw a jump in the number of cases, local media reported on Tuesday.

The number of dengue fever cases in Vietnam in the first two months this year have more than doubled compared to the same period last year, said the health ministry, with most infections recorded in the southern and central provinces.

The mosquito-borne disease is an annual problem in the Southeast Asian country which recorded 361,813 cases and 133 deaths last year.

The health ministry has issued a warning to local authorities, relevant agencies and healthcare facilities to closely monitor the situation and promptly take preventive measures so that they will proactively prepare resources for severe cases amid a possible spreading dengue outbreak.

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, and severe forms of it can result in internal bleeding. There is no specific treatment and no vaccine available yet.

Related Topics

Dengue Same Vietnam Media Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

11 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

11 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

11 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to in ..

Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to incentivise SME trade developmen ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.