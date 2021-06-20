Vietnam receives more Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- A plane carrying another batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

A brief handover event was held at the airport, which was attended by Vietnam's Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.

The Vietnamese government and people sincerely thank China for the donation of the vaccines, Long said at the event.

Vietnam pledges to quickly and safely administer the vaccines to those in need, including Chinese citizens in Vietnam, Vietnamese citizens looking to go to China for work and living, and residents in the localities near the Vietnam-China border, he said.

In his speech, Xiong said the donation was a concrete action in implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, and a vivid image of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam.