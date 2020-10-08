Vietnam record 1 new COVID-19 case, 1,100 in total

HANOI, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Vietnam recorded 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 1,100 with 35 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The latest case is a 29-year-old Vietnamese man who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that 1,023 COVID-19 patients have been given an all-clear as of Thursday.Meanwhile, about 14,250 people are being quarantined and monitored in the country, the ministry said.

Vietnam has gone through 36 straight days without any COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the ministry.