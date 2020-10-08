UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Record 1 New COVID-19 Case, 1,100 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Vietnam record 1 new COVID-19 case, 1,100 in total

HANOI, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Vietnam recorded 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 1,100 with 35 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The latest case is a 29-year-old Vietnamese man who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that 1,023 COVID-19 patients have been given an all-clear as of Thursday.Meanwhile, about 14,250 people are being quarantined and monitored in the country, the ministry said.

Vietnam has gone through 36 straight days without any COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Man Vietnam From

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

17 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

20 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

25 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

37 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.