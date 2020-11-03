UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Records 10 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,202 In Total

Tue 03rd November 2020

HANOI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Vietnam reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,202 with 35 deaths from the disease so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases are Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

The ministry also announced that four more patients have been given all-clear, raising the total cured cases in the country to 1,069 as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 14,800 people are being quarantined and monitored in the country, the ministry said.

Vietnam has gone through 62 straight days without any new COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the ministry.

