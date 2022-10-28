UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Records 102 Deaths Due To Dengue Fever In 10 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Vietnam records 102 deaths due to dengue fever in 10 months

HANOI, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Vietnam has reported about 260,000 cases of dengue fever infections including 102 deaths so far this year, its Ministry of Health said Friday.

The number of infections and fatalities grew nearly five times from the same period in 2021, the ministry said, adding that "major outbreaks" are likely to occur in many provinces and cities in November and December.

Ho Chi Minh City is still the hotspot of the dengue fever in Vietnam with nearly 70,000 infections and 29 deaths. The capital Hanoi has seen more than 8,000 cases with 12 deaths.

Besides dengue fever, Vietnam has also witnessed the complicated developments of other diseases recently.

In the northern Bac Kan province, more than 700 Primary school students have come down with a mysterious flu, and among them, an eight-year-old child has died.

Among seven samples sent for testing, five came back positive with the influenza B strain, while the others came back negative.

In Hanoi, there is an increase in infections of some diseases including 1,543 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, 11 cases of tetanus and four cases of Japanese encephalitis.

