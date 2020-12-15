Vietnam records 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1,405 in total

HANOI, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Vietnam reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,405 with 35 deaths from the disease so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

All the new cases are Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were put under quarantine upon arrival, said the ministry.

It announced that six more patients have recovered, raising the total cured cases in the country to 1,252.

Meanwhile, nearly 19,000 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.