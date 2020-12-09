Vietnam records 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1,381 in total

HANOI, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Vietnam reported four new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,381 with 35 deaths from the disease so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are all Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

It announced that one more patient has been given the all-clear, raising the total cured cases in the country to 1,225 as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 21,500 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.