UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Records 4 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,381 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam records 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1,381 in total

HANOI, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Vietnam reported four new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,381 with 35 deaths from the disease so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are all Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

It announced that one more patient has been given the all-clear, raising the total cured cases in the country to 1,225 as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 21,500 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Vietnam All From

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

4 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

23 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

50 minutes ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.