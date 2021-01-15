UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Records 5 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,536 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total tally to 1,536 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases included an American and four Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

The ministry also reported that 11 more patients have been given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries from the corona-virus epidemic to 1,380.Meanwhile, nearly 18,300 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

