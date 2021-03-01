UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Records Trade Surplus Over Two Months

HANOI, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded export turnovers of nearly 48.6 billion U.S. Dollars and import turnovers of roughly 47.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first two months of this year, with a trade surplus of around 1.3 billion U.S. dollars, according to the General Statistics Office on Monday.

The export and import revenues respectively rose 23.2 percent and 25.9 percent year on year, said the office.

Specifically, Vietnam gained 9.3 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components, up 22.8 percent; 6.9 billion U.S. dollars from electronic goods, computers and components, up 27.3 percent; and 4.8 billion U.S. dollars from garments and textiles, down 0.01 percent.

The United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 14.

2 billion U.S. dollars, tailed by China with 8.5 billion U.S. dollars and the European Union with 6.3 billion U.S. dollars, said the office.

In the same period, Vietnam spent 10.9 billion U.S. dollars importing electronic goods, computers and components, up 23.9 percent and accounting for 23 percent of total import turnovers; 6.8 billion U.S. dollars on machines, equipment and spare parts, up 30.8 percent, and 3.6 billion U.S. dollars on phones and components, up 74.6 percent.

Meanwhile, China was Vietnam's largest exporter with turnovers of 17.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by South Korea with 8.4 billion U.S. dollars and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with 5.6 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.

