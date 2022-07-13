Vietnam reports 1,001 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 1,001 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 128 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,757,257. The country reported no death from the disease on Wednesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,090.

Nationwide, 9,785,255 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 91 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Roughly 236.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 208.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.