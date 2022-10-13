UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,070 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Vietnam reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 1,070 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 126 from Wednesday, according to its ministry of health.

Among the new cases, one was imported and the rest were all locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the country's total tally to 11,490,951. Vietnam reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Thursday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,155.

As of Thursday, there were 43 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,597,953 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 260.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 220.5 million shots to people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

