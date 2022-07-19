UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,097 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,097 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 257 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,762,532. The country reported no new death from the pandemic on Tuesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,091.

As of Tuesday, there were a total of 29 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,823,574 COVID-19 patients, or over 91 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Over 239.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 209.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

