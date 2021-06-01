UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 111 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 AM

HANOI, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 111 new COVID-19 cases from 6:00 p.m. local time Monday to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 7,432, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases, which are all community transmissions, include 51 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, 45 in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, and 15 in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 3,043 patients have recovered, up 13 from Monday, and over 145,000 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

By Monday, more than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered among those working on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic in Vietnam.

As of Tuesday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 5,926 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 4,356 detected in the latest outbreak that started in late April, according to the health ministry.

