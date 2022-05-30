Vietnam reports 1,118 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,118 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 228 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 45 provinces and cities.

The northern Bac Ninh province led the country with 265 new cases recorded on Monday, followed by the capital Hanoi with 261 cases and the northern Yen Bai province with 62 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,718,369 with 43,078 deaths. Nationwide, 9,456,541 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 220.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 199.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Monday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry. Enditem