Vietnam Reports 1,142 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Vietnam reports 1,142 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 1,142 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 150 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,766,128. The country reported a new death from the pandemic on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,092.

As of Friday, there were a total of 51 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,842,176 COVID-19 patients, or over 91 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Roughly 241.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 210.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with the fourth vaccine dose.

