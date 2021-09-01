Vietnam reports 11,434 new COVID-19 cases, 473,539 in total

HANOI, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 11,434 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 11,429 locally transmitted and five imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 473,530, with 11,868 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 5,368 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 3,440 in nearby Binh Duong province, and 759 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 248,722 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 9,862 from Tuesday, while over 20.

2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 469,311 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April this year, the ministry said.

Several southern localities including Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An have extended the current stringent social distancing measures in accordance with Vietnamese Prime Minister's Directive 16 until mid-September, as many clusters of infections are yet to be brought under control, local media reported.