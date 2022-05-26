Vietnam reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,275 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 69 from Wednesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 47 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 309 new cases recorded on Thursday, followed by the northern Vinh Phuc province with 92 and the central Nghe An province with 83.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,714,008 with 43,078 deaths. Nationwide, 9,422,085 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 88 percent of the infections, have recovered.

More than 220.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 198.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Thursday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.