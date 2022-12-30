UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 131 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Vietnam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down 103 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health.

The new infections brought the total tally to 11,525,144. The Southeast Asian country reported two new deaths from the pandemic in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,186.

As of Friday, 35 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,611,183 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

Approximately 265.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 223.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

