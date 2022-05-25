Vietnam reports 1,344 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,344 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 22 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically-transmitted in 46 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 316 new cases recorded on Wednesday, followed by the northern Vinh Phuc province with 94 and the northern Bac Ninh province with 90.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,712,733 with 43,078 deaths. Nationwide, 9,414,862 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 88 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Roughly 219.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 198.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Wednesday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.