Vietnam Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,772 In Total

Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2,772 in total

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,772, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new cases are all Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

As many as 2,475 patients have been given the all-clear, up 30 from Thursday, the ministry said, adding that nearly 40,400 people are being quarantined and monitored.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

