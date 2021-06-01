UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 140 New COVID-19 Cases, 7,572 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Vietnam reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 7,572 in total

HANOI, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, including 139 locally transmitted and one imported, raising the total tally to 7,572.

Vietnam's Ministry of Health said the community cases included 79 reported in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 19 each in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province and the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and 12 in the northern Lang Son province.

Most of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 3,043 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, and over 145,000 cases are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 6,065 domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, including 4,495 detected in the latest outbreak which started in late April.

In the past few days, the health ministry has been mobilizing personnel nationwide to support the localities most severely hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministry also issued a color-coded classification for COVID-19 infection risks in order for localities to better implement prevention and control measures based on their own epidemic situation. Enditem

Related Topics

Lang Son Bac Giang Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April From Asia Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

46 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

52 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.