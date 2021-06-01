Vietnam reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 7,572 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, including 139 locally transmitted and one imported, raising the total tally to 7,572.

Vietnam's Ministry of Health said the community cases included 79 reported in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 19 each in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province and the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and 12 in the northern Lang Son province.

Most of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 3,043 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, and over 145,000 cases are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 6,065 domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, including 4,495 detected in the latest outbreak which started in late April.

In the past few days, the health ministry has been mobilizing personnel nationwide to support the localities most severely hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministry also issued a color-coded classification for COVID-19 infection risks in order for localities to better implement prevention and control measures based on their own epidemic situation. Enditem