Vietnam Reports 1,429 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HANOI, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 386 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, only one was imported and the rest were all locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,365,784. The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,098.

As of Sunday, there were 106 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,020,569 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 251.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including approximately 216.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

