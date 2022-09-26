UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,432 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Vietnam reports 1,432 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,432 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 471 from Sunday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry. The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,473,733. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Monday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,146.

As of Monday, there were 103 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,587,561 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

More than 259.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 220.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

