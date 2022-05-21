Vietnam reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,457 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 130 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 43 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 370 new cases recorded on Saturday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 95 and the northern Vinh Phuc province with 91.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,707,568 with 43,075 deaths. Nationwide, 9,393,101 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 88 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Over 219 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 198.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Saturday, it has registered nearly 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.