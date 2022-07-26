UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,460 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Vietnam reports 1,460 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 1,460 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 564 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,770,304. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Tuesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,092.

As of Tuesday, there were 46 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,874,075 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 243 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 211.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Vietnam From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman ..

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

37 minutes ago
 Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

4 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.