Vietnam reports 1,460 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 1,460 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 564 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,770,304. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Tuesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,092.

As of Tuesday, there were 46 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,874,075 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 243 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 211.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.