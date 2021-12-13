UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 14,638 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,413,051 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Vietnam reports 14,638 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413,051 in total

HANOI, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 14,638 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 14,621 locally transmitted and 17 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,216 in Ho Chi Minh City, 920 in Tay Ninh province, and 745 in Dong Thap province.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi also logged the record high number of infections in a single day with 980 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,413,051 with 27,839 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 1,054,720 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,295 from Saturday.

Some 132.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 57.4 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

