UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,478 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Vietnam reports 1,478 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,478 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 192 from Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,779,632. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Sunday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,093.

As of Sunday, there were 50 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,913,396 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 245.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 212.9 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Vietnam Sunday From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

17 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

17 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

17 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.