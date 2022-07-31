Vietnam reports 1,478 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,478 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 192 from Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,779,632. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Sunday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,093.

As of Sunday, there were 50 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,913,396 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 245.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 212.9 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.