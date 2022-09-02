UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,548 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HANOI, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 1,548 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 1,132 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,415,907. The country reported one new death from the pandemic in the capital Hanoi on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,118.

As of Friday, there were 128 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,195,874 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

More than 257.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 219.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

