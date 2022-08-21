Vietnam reports 1,561 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 1,561 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 1,143 from Saturday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,383,819.

The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the capital Hanoi on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,105.

As of Sunday, 131 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,072,457 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 254.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 217.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.