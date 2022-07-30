UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,670 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,670 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 135 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly-reported infections brought the total tally to 10,778,154. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Saturday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,093.

As of Saturday, there were 42 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,905,519 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 245.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 212.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

