Vietnam Reports 1,761 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,761 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 301 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

This is the highest daily figure recorded by the country since May 18 this year, according to the ministry.

On the same day, the central Quang Tri province reported 911 previously detected COVID-19 cases.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,772,980. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Wednesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,092.

As of Wednesday, there were 35 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,881,591 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Roughly 243.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 211.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

