Vietnam Reports 1,805 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 1,805 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 106 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,776,484. The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the northern Quang Ninh province on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,093.

As of Friday, there were 45 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,897,545 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 244.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 212.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

