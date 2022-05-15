UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,895 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 1,895 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 331 from Friday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted cases detected in 46 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 489 new cases recorded on Saturday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 115 and the northern Quang Ninh province with 95.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,695,036 with 43,065 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,349,592 COVID-19 patients, or more than 87 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 216.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including over 197 million shots on people aged 18 and above, according to the ministry.

