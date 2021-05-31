Vietnam reports 199 new COVID-19 cases, 6,856 in total

HANOI, May 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 199 new COVID-19 cases from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Saturday, including 190 locally transmitted and nine imported, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 6,856, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 113 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 25 in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province, 29 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and eight in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, among others.

Most of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 2,896 patients have so far recovered, and over 161,400 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 5,354 domestically transmitted cases, including 3,784 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.