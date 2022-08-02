Vietnam reports 2,017 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI,Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 2,017 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 640 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, 2,000 were locally transmitted and the rest were imported.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,783,026.

The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the central Binh Thuan province on Tuesday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,094.

As of Tuesday, there were 39 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,932,712 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 246.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 213.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.