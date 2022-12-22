UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 213 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HANOI, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 13 from Wednesday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The new infections brought the total tally to 11,523,780.

The Southeast Asian country reported a new death from the pandemic in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Thursday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,182.

As of Thursday, 43 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,610,573 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

More than 265.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 223.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

