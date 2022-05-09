UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 2,175 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

HANOI, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam reported 2,175 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 93 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All new infections were domestically transmitted and recorded in 48 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 601 new cases on Monday, followed by the northern provinces of Quang Ninh with 116 and Phu Tho with 113.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,678,359 with 43,057 deaths. Nationwide, 9,322,165 COVID-19 patients, or more than 87 percent of the infections, have recovered.

More than 215.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 196.5 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

