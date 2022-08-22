UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 2,197 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HANOI, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 2,197 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 636 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,386,016.

The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the northern Quang Ninh province on Monday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,106.

As of Monday, 128 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,080,681 COVID-19 patients, or over 88.5 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 254.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 217.9 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

