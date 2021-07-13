Vietnam reports 2,301 new COVID-19 cases, 34,500 in total

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 2,301 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, including 2,296 locally transmitted and five imported, bringing the total tally to 34,500, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 1,797 were reported in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, 186 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 130 in the southern Long An province.

On Tuesday, the ministry also confirmed that seven more COVID-19 patients had died, raising the total number of corona-virus-related deaths in the country to 130.

Nationwide, as many as 9,553 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 222 from Monday.

As of Tuesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 32,555 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 30,985 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.