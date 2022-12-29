UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 234 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Vietnam reports 234 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 102 from Wednesday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The new infections brought the total tally to 11,525,013. The Southeast Asian country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Thursday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,184.

As of Thursday, 35 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,611,114 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

More than 265.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 223.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Vietnam From Asia Million

Recent Stories

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

27 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with record breaking 40-minute fir ..

42 minutes ago
 The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

44 minutes ago
 How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

52 minutes ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.