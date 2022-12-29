Vietnam reports 234 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 102 from Wednesday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The new infections brought the total tally to 11,525,013. The Southeast Asian country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Thursday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,184.

As of Thursday, 35 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,611,114 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

More than 265.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 223.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.